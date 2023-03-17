A cold front moving through the region will bring showers for the morning hours today. A few will linger through about lunchtime, but the afternoon looks much drier. It will be windy, with gusts 30-35 mph, and temperatures will fall through the day.

With some partial clearing tonight, it will be quite cold. Lows will drop into the low 20s. On Saturday, we’ll see colder conditions and even the chance of a few flurries.

TODAY: Morning showers and windy with falling temperatures. Early high near 50, and dropping through the 40s into the upper 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, breezy and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, and windy with a few flurries possible. High 34

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 38

Sunshine returns on Sunday, but it will still be chilly. It looks like we’ll see a warming trend for the first week of spring next week!