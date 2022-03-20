Spring officially arrives this morning at 11:33 AM. We are drying out today and sunshine increases as temperatures rise to around 60 this afternoon. High pressure stays with us today and on Monday before an active weather pattern settles in for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 60

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 40

MONDAY: Beautiful. Mix of sun & clouds. High 70

Monday night clouds start to increase and chances for showers develop by Tuesday. Rain chances persist through much of the week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.