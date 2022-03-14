We reached the 60s on Monday, and more are on the way this week. Clouds increase again later tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday will still be mild, but expect a few more clouds around.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing past midnight and cool. Low 42

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, mild with a slight chance of a shower. High 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 68

Look for dry weather and warmer temperatures for mid-week, including St. Patrick’s Day with highs around 70. The next rain maker develops late Thursday night and lingers through Saturday morning.