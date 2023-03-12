After snow fell overnight through early this morning, today we will see cloudy skies and there may be some spotty flurries or drizzle throughout the day. Trees and grassy surfaces saw some accumulating snowfall and this morning, bridges and overpasses may have a few slick spots but this will rapidly improve as temperatures climb above freezing.

Another disturbance tracks through the area late tonight and Monday. This may bring minor snow accumulations as we head back to work and school on Monday.

TODAY: Cloudy skies, spotty drizzle and flurries. High 40

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few rain and snow showers late. Low near 30

MONDAY: Periods of snow showers. Less than an inch. Breezy and cold. High 37.

Still chilly on Tuesday with highs in the 30s. A rapid warm up for mid week as temperatures so into the 40s, 50s and 60s. Another storm brings in wet weather by the end of the week.