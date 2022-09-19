Tonight, clouds will clear out, and areas of fog will be possible late tonight. The fog will mix out through mid-morning Tuesday, and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny and continued warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Areas of late night fog possible. Low near 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm toward evening. High 90

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday as highs approach 90 in the afternoon, some areas may even climb over 90. There is a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm as a strong cold front moves in, with a better chance developing at night. Much cooler air arrives for the end of the week.