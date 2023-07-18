A front will stall in or near the Miami Valley today, keeping the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. Not every spot will see rain, but the chance does look greatest in areas along and south of I-70 today.

After the chance of some evening showers or thunderstorms, it will dry out tonight. As the clouds break and winds go light, areas of fog will form. This will impact the Wednesday morning drive. Wednesday does look to have a lot of dry hours, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. High 83

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm otherwise becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 85

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more likely on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region. Behind the front, drier air will build in for Air Show weekend.