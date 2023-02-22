Wednesday will be a soggy day but the temperatures will be getting up into the mid-60s for most of us. The northern counties will see showers through much of the afternoon, with rain moving out of the south around midday. We will see a second round of showers and thunderstorms as the sun goes down, and moves out by 10 or 11 tonight. Tomorrow will be full of sunshine, with the record of 70 set in 2017 in jeopardy as we have a forecasted high of 72 with mostly sunny skies. Temps fall off Friday but get back to the 50s by Saturday, and 60s with showers on Monday.

