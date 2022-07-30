Between the Dayton Air Show and the Celtic Fest and other activities there is plenty to do this weekend across the Miami Valley and the weather will be perfect for hopping around to all the fun. Cool outside this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures rise into the low 80s with low humidity.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 82

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Low 63

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Stray shower south? High 83

Temperatures and humidity levels rise by early next week. Highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, into the low 90s for the remainder of the week. Chances for showers and storms on Monday and Friday.