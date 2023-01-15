DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s a chilly start to your Sunday as temperatures have dipped into the teens to around 20 degrees this morning. Frost has developed on windshields of vehicles left outside overnight. So you may need to allow for a couple of extra minutes before you are on your way today. Morning sunshine will help to warm us up into the low 40s. This afternoon, some scattered clouds advance into the Miami Valley.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High 41

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 28

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY (MONDAY): Mostly cloudy, rain developing in the afternoon. High 47

Temperatures for the week ahead continue to stay above average with highs in the 40s and 50s. Lots of cloud cover this week with chances of rain for several days.