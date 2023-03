We will see some more snow as we go through the night. We will see a small system move through tomorrow that will bring some snow showers through the Miami Valley. Tomorrow accumulations will be under an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. Highs in the upper 30s, and lows in the lower 20s tomorrow night. We dry out and get warm on Thursday, getting near 60 degrees. Rain moves in to begin the weekend on Friday.

