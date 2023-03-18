We have been tracking a band of snow showers this morning that may reduce visibilities for a time and cause slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses and typical areas that are troublesome when untreated. Less than an inch of snow may accumulate. Much colder outside this weekend with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

TODAY: Periods of snow showers, windy & cold. High 32. Wind chills teens and 20s.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, clearing skies late. Very cold. Wind chills single digits and teens. Low 18

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cold. High 38. Wind chills in the 20s.

We head back to work and school with a warming trend. Temperatures for most of the week ahead should rise into the 50s. Chances of rain showers Wednesday through Friday.