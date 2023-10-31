Look for snow showers tonight. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch. A slick spot or two is possible on bridges and overpasses, but otherwise, no problems are expected. Lows again drop well into the 20s. Wednesday will be another chilly, below normal day, but at least we’ll see the sun!

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers this evening, otherwise partly cloudy, breezy and cold with a chance of a few flurries. Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

Temperatures will begin to warm for the second half of the week. 60s will be likely for the weekend.