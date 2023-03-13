Overnight, a few snow showers will continue with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s. Wind chill values will drop to 10 to 15 early Tuesday morning. A few morning flurries will linger before ending. Temperatures will continue to run colder than normal.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few snow showers, accumulations 1″ or less. Low 24

TUESDAY: Chance of a few morning flurries, then mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cold. High 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low near 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High near 50

High pressure builds in on Wednesday bringing a lot of sun and dry conditions. High temperatures will warm closer to normal, reaching the upper 40s to near 50.