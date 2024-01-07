Snow showers developed overnight and continue this morning along with areas of fog. Rain may mix with snow showers by late this morning or this afternoon. Best chances of wet weather is during the morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is possible. Winds pick up this afternoon and will dissipate the morning fog.

TODAY: Snow showers may mix with rain. < 1″ accumulation. Breezy. High 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, gusty winds. High near 40.

Rain and snow showers develop Monday night and change over to all rain on Tuesday. Tuesday looks wet with rain and winds may gust up to 35 to 40 mph. Turning colder again on Wednesday with a chance of morning snow showers. Dry on Thursday and then we are tracking another system on Friday.