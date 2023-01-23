We are still dealing with snow showers across the Miami Valley this morning. We do not expect a lot of additional accumulation, but some spots could see a dusting of up to a half inch. Snow showers will taper off this afternoon, but clouds will remain in place. It will be seasonably cold, with highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday will be a dry day, but clouds will stick around. We are tracking a winter storm for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulating snow is looking likely, and this could make the Wednesday morning commute difficult. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the Miami Valley through this time.

TODAY: Morning snow showers, with accumulation under 1/2″. Cloudy and seasonably cold. High 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 26

TUESDAY: Cloudy and continued seasonable. High 39

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow developing. Snow accumulation 1″ to 3″. Low 29

WEDNESDAY: Snow through the morning, accumulating 1″ to 3″. Snow mixing with rain in the afternoon for the southeastern

Snow will continue to fall through the first half of Wednesday, with additional accumulation. Snow will likely mix with rain in parts of the Miami Valley during the afternoon hours. It will be breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s.