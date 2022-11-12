Snow showers may briefly mix with some rain today, but the majority of the precipitation is expected to be in the form of snow showers. A disturbance is tracking through the Ohio Valley this morning and this afternoon. It may drop up to an inch of snow with little if any accumulation. Roads will become wet and we may see a few slick spots on bridges or overpasses later today. Grassy and elevated surfaces may see minor snow accumulations. Visibilities may be reduced for a brief time, down to less than a mile in some of the heavier snow showers.

TODAY: Snow showers likely. Chilly. Steady temperatures in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers end. Becoming partly cloudy & cold. Low 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cold. High 38

The rest of the week we continue with the below normal highs and there are several days where we have chances of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows mainly in the 20s.