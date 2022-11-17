Another cold front moves into the area late tonight bringing snow showers just in time for the morning commute. Once again it will be cold with high temperatures hanging around 30° in the fresh surge of arctic air.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with late night snow showers, mostly after 3 am. Low 26

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Accumulations under 1″, slick spots are possible. High near 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 17

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with a slight chance of a snow flurry. High 32

Cold air remains locked in through the weekend. Lows at night will drop into the teens with highs struggling to reach the freezing mark. It gets a little warmer as we roll toward Thanksgiving.