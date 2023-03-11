We will see snow move in the Miami Valley through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the freezing point, but the ground will not be cold enough to support accumulation on the roads, with the exception of elevated surfaces. On grassy areas we can expect up to around an inch of snowfall. We clear the snow by the afternoon and cloudy skies continue, with the high getting to 40 degrees. Another round of snow is possible into the night. Warmer temperatures by Wednesday, but showers arrive going into Friday.

