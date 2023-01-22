The bulk of the snow is out of the area, but the system was a bit stronger than anticipated resulting in some areas seeing 4-6 inches of snow. Tonight’s snow will not add much. We stay dry early in the week, but we are watching for the chances of a winter storm developing into the midweek as a low will form and deepen as it makes it’s way into the Miami Valley late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Then we get cooler for the second half of the week and another chance of rain or snow next weekend.

Tonight: A low of 29 degrees. Snow showers possible.

Tomorrow: A high of 33 degrees. A chance of morning flurries, then sunshine late in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 26 degrees. Mostly Cloudy skies.