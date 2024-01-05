Low pressure will track south of the area tonight into Saturday morning, bringing late night snow. The snow may cause some slick spots on the roads early Saturday. Snow accumulation overall looks to be light, generally an inch or less through noon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow developing late. Any snow accumulation under a half inch by sunrise. Low 28

SATURDAY: Morning snow, ending in the early afternoon with additional accumulations of an inch or less, then cloudy and chilly. High 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High 37

Any additional accumulations Saturday night and Sunday will be on the light side. Monday looks dry and chilly with rain and wind on Tuesday.