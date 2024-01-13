The days of winter in the 40s and 50s are behind us, ushering in a week filled with arctic air and cold temperatures. Overnight winds will gust up to 35 mph, and with temperatures overnight dropping to the single digit, areas will be waking up to wind chill values as low as -20. Tomorrow will only get up to 12 degrees, with wind chills below zero all day long. Temperatures will stay in the teens through Tuesday, before a small warmup Wednesday with temperatures getting to the 20s then reaching 30 by Thursday. Much of the week will be dry, but there are chances of snow heading into the weekend.

