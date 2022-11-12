A very unseasonable day. Following weeks of above average temperatures, we got our first winter action today. The Dayton International airport breaking a record with 1.8″ of snow through the day. Snow has really come to an end, and the most we will see tonight would be a few flurries, but lows get into the upper 20s. Tomorrow is just a bit warmer, with clouds continuing through the afternoon. A few flurries are possible, but nothing like what we saw today. Temps to begin the week get to the 40s, where we hover around for much of the week. The next chance for snow and rain comes on Tuesday, then we dry out for the rest of the work week. Cold temps return next weekend with highs in the lower 30s.

