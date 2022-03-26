Snow showers mixed with rain continuing into the evening. They should begin to become less numerous as the night progresses. A chance of a flurry in the morning clearing by the midday. Clouds begin to clear by the afternoon, and become mostly clear overnight. Cold temperatures to end the weekend, and below average temperatures to begin the work week. Thunderstorm chances arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.



Tonight: A low of 24 degrees. Rain and snow turning to snow and less numerous. Winds WNW at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 37 degrees. A flurry possible in the morning. Clouds clearing in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 20 degrees. Mostly clear skies. NW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

