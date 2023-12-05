Low pressure will track across the region today, bringing some wet snow to the area through the morning hours. This will occasionally mix with rain before changing to all rain for the afternoon hours. Any snow accumulation will be limited to the grass or other elevated surfaces and will be under a half inch. Roads will mainly just be wet. It will be cloudy and chilly.

Tonight, any lingering rain showers will change back over to snow. Again, any accumulation will be minimal. Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times, with the slight chance of a few flurries.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with morning snow showers mixing with and changing to rain by the afternoon. High 40

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with any showers changing back to snow showers. Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few flurries. High 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cool. High 52

It will get a bit windy at the end of the week. But the stronger southerly flow will draw in warmer air. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday through Saturday.