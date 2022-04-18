Overnight, rain showers will become mixed with or change to snow showers into Tuesday morning. Snow showers will become mixed with or change to rain showers before ending around lunchtime. We will get back to dry weather Tuesday afternoon, and the clouds will even break a bit later in the day. Temperatures, however, will continue to run well below normal.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain to snow showers, breezy and cold with little if any snow accumulation. Low 33

TUESDAY: Scattered morning rain/snow showers, then mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A little late-day sun. High 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold with scattered frost. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost, otherwise clouds return and milder. High near 60

Wednesday will be a dry day, but it will start off with some areas of frost in the morning. It will start to warm up in the afternoon with highs getting back up near 60-degrees. The warming trend continues for the rest of the week with even 80s possible by the weekend.