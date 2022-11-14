Overnight, clouds thicken once again. By Tuesday morning, scattered snow showers will be possible. Snow will then mix with and change to rain. Little if any accumulation is expected.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers mixing with and changing to rain. High near 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold with a few rain showers changing back to snow showers. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered snow showers. High 38

Chilly conditions will continue through the middle part of the week with highs only in the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Much colder air moves in at the end of the week.