Tonight snow will accumulate with one to two inches expected. Isolated 3″ amounts are possible southeast of Dayton in Clinton County and perhaps southeast Greene County. Scattered snow showers will be around on Saturday as frigid air moves across Lake Michigan on northwest winds. Temperatures on Saturday will feel more like mid-January.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder with light snow tapering to a few flurries after midnight. Low 18

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sunshine, windy and unseasonably cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens. On/Off snow showers. Any accumulation under 1″. High 25

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 18

***Reminder to spring forward one hour to Daylight Saving Time Saturday Night.***

SUNDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon, windy and not as cold. High 44

Temperatures return into the 40s for Sunday, and we continue the warming trend into next week. Highs reach into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day).