***WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH 5 PM FRIDAY***

A winter storm and an arctic cold front will blast across the region tonight delivering snow, icy conditions and frigid temperatures. Clouds will break a bit on Friday, but we still will have a few flurries along with blowing and drifting snow as winds gust close to 50 mph. Travel will be dangerous with the snow and near 0 temperatures.

TONIGHT: Windy and sharply colder with snow, heavy at times, accumulating 3 to 6 inches, blowing and drifting snow. Low -6

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, very windy and bitterly cold with few flurries, blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts to near 50. High near 0 with wind chill 20 to 30 below zero

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy and bitterly cold with a few flurries possible. Low -2

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Mixed clouds and sun, windy and very cold with a slight chance of a few flurries. High near 10

It will remain frigid through Christmas. We will see a lot more sun on Sunday. Morning lows will be 0 to 5 and high temperatures only reach the mid teens.