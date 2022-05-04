Sunshine was in short supply Wednesday and that will continue to be the case through Saturday as yet another weather system takes aim on the Miami Valley.

An area of low pressure now moving out of the Rockies into the southern Plains will bring increasing rain chances starting mid to late Thursday afternoon. While any showers will be scattered then, they’ll become more numerous Thursday night into and through the day on Friday as the low approaches. Some storms could become strong Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across the Miami Valley. Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees below seasonal averages.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Continued dry and chilly. Low 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible mid to late afternoon. High 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers likely. A few t’storms possible overnight. Low 56

FRIDAY: Cloudy with numerous showers and t’storms. High 67

We’ll likely see a few wrap-around showers Friday night into at least part of the day on Saturday. Sunday, however, will bring increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures–around 70 degrees–just in time for Mother’s Day!