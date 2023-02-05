Temperatures will briefly dip heading into the work week as we will see a weak cold front move through. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 40s tomorrow. We start with clouds in the morning but clear the skies by the afternoon. Tuesday a big warmup begins with temps in the 50s but shower chances arrive. Wednesday features a slight chance of some showers, as another system forms, and moves through Thursday, where the greatest chances of showers occur. Colder heading into the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 28 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 44 degrees. Early clouds, PM sunshine.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 34. Mostly cloudy skies.

