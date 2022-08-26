We will enjoy a lot of dry time today, but with a weak cold front passing through the Miami Valley, there will be the small chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Any activity will quickly taper off this evening, and it looks dry for high school football games.

High pressure builds in for the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be pleasantly warm, and Sunday looks hot and more humid.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. High 84

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 85

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

Rain chances will increase early next week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely both Monday and Tuesday.