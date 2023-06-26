Tonight, showers will taper off, and it will be a little cooler. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with only a very low chance of spotty showers.

TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early on, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and becoming less humid with the slight chance of a spotty shower. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

High pressure builds in for the middle part of the week. We will enjoy a return to sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. More heat and humidity head our way later in the week along with rising rain chances.