Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front moves in. Scattered showers develop with a thunderstorm possible. We may see a lingering shower through about 8 or 9 Friday morning, but it will dry out and gradually turn less humid Friday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 65

FRIDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then partly sunny and turning less humid. High 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

We will enjoy some fantastic summer weather this weekend, perfect timing for the Dayton Air Show and Celtic Festival. Saturday morning will feel refreshingly cool with readings in the upper 50s. The afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs in the low 80s. On Sunday it gets a bit warmer, but humidity will stay in check. It looks dry all weekend.