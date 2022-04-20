Showers and windy conditions move in tonight and will continue through Thursday morning. As the rain ends through lunchtime, the wind will relax as well. It will be a little warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cool with occasional showers. Low 53

THURSDAY: Morning showers and wind, drying out in the afternoon with some sun breaking out. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 52

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued mild with a few showers possible. High near 70

The warming trend continues through the end of the week. It will feel like summer this weekend as very warm air moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Both days look dry with highs in the low-mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms move in with a cold front on Monday, and behind the front, cooler temperatures return next week.