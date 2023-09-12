A cold front crossing the region today will keep the chance of showers going through this evening. Any rain will be scattered, so it does not look like a wash out; there will be times of dry weather. The clouds, rain and cooler air moving in will keep high temperatures well below normal.

Rain comes to an end tonight, and it will become partly cloudy. Fog may form into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks partly to mostly sunny with just a slight chance of an isolated shower up across the northern Miami Valley in the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. High 71

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then partly cloudy and cool. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower north. High 70

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 73

Temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings may feel chilly to you, as we expect readings in the upper 40s. The afternoons will be sunny and pleasant.