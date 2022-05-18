

Some light showers will be moving through this morning during the work commute. The bulk of showers we will see comes in the afternoon, beginning around 2 through 9 pm.

Warm air surges will appear in the southern portion of the Miami Valley this afternoon with highs getting into the mid to upper 70s. The northern counties will struggle to get into the 70s.

Tonight a possible thunderstorm or shower may happen early on. Tomorrow, we may see clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon, with temperatures getting into the mid-80s.

Friday could be a record warm day. The forecasted high in Dayton is 92, which would beat the previous record of 90 set back in 1977.



Today: Showers and thunderstorms. A high of 77 degrees. Cloudy skies.



Tonight: A shower or thunderstorm possible early. A low of 61 degrees. Cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: Clouds in the morning, sunshine in the afternoon. A high of 84 degrees.



