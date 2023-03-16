Rain is likely tonight into Friday. It will be a windy and wet start to St. Patrick’s Day, but it will dry out for the afternoon. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, continued windy, and will be turning cooler.

TONIGHT: Windy and cool with periods of rain. Low 48

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy, windy and turning colder. Early high near 50 and falling to near 40 by early evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing, breezy and cold with a chance of late night flurries. Low 25

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sunshine, windy and cold with a few flurries. High 34

The start of the weekend will be much colder on Saturday. We will see a little sun, mixed with more afternoon clouds, and the chance of flurries. Sunday will be dry but continued cold.