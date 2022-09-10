The dry weather will come to an end this evening with showers possible heading through the night. It will be a muggy one tonight. Showers and some rumbles of thunders are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening but not expected to be severe. We will see cooler temperatures to begin the work week, getting back to the 80s by Wednesday and staying dry through the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 66 degrees. Late Showers with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 77 degrees. Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 60 degrees. Showers possible with mostly cloudy skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction