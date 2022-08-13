The cool weather will continue into Sunday and the work week. Showers begin to move through the area tonight. It will be cloudy with showers possible through the day tomorrow. Temperatures get to the upper 70s. The work week should start off dry cool. This week will be relatively quiet one with temperatures gradually getting warmer by the end of the week in the mid 80s. Next weekend, warming up just a bit.



Tonight: A low of 64. Mostly cloudy with showers possible.



Tomorrow: A high of 77 degrees. Cloudy skies with showers.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 65 degrees. Mostly cloudy with showers early.

