Showers will arrive as we go into the middle of the morning. We will see areawide showers by around noon and will continue through the afternoon. Showers will be light in nature, with accumulations of under a 1/4 inch. As the cold front moves through highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 30s. Most of the week will be dry, with temperatures rebounding to the 50s by Thursday. Shower chances return Friday, with highs around 50 heading into the weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction