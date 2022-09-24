As a cold front will pass through over the next 24 hours, chances of showers are present tonight and into tomorrow. The bulk of tomorrows rain will occur in the morning. Temperatures reach the 70s but cool to the lower 60s through the midweek. Cool weather will be in place over the next 7 days. Lots of sunshine through the work week and fall like conditions. A bit warmer on Thursday and Friday.



Tonight: A low of 60 degrees. A chance of a shower or two.



Tomorrow: A high of 72 degrees. Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower early.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 53 degrees. Clearing skies.

