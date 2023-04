Showers and breezy conditions will last into the overnight hours. Temperatures get down to 40 degrees. Showers continue into the work week, with showers mainly in the afternoon and evening with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Tuesday will be another day with rain showers possible, then we turn warmer going into Wednesday, getting back to the 50s with clearing skies that will continue into the weekend. Temperatures by Saturday will be in the 70s.

