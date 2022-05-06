Showers will continue this morning into the work commute. We could see a brief clearing of the showers in the midday, but thunderstorms will move in in the late afternoon with an isolated strong storm.

Heavy rainfall will come with stronger storms, which could push rainfall totals up to 1.5 – 2 inches. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm continue overnight and move out early in the morning Saturday.

Clouds will continue for the rest of Saturday before the sun comes out just in time for Mother’s Day. We get to the 80s next week with ample sunshine and an early taste of summer weather.



Today: A high of 66 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms. Winds SE becoming NE at 5 to 15 mph.



Tonight: A low of 48 degrees. Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.



Saturday: A high of 60 degrees. Morning showers. Mostly cloudy skies through the day. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.