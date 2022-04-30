A bit of clearing this evening, but a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west in the morning hours, with some having gusty winds. Stronger thunderstorms could have some heavy rain imbedded, that could send precipitation totals over an inch. Most of the area can expect up to 3/4 of an inch. Tomorrow, some morning showers, and a possible thunderstorm. The 70s continue into the work week.



Tonight: A low of 59. Showers and thunderstorms. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: Morning showers, possible thunderstorm. A high of 74. Breezy with winds SW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 49. Partly cloudy. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.