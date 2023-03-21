Tonight, we expect a few showers to develop. Some light showers will linger into Wednesday morning. We do expect a lot of dry time Wednesday, but the slight chance for a spotty shower will continue through the afternoon. More substantial showers, even the chance of thunderstorms, move in Wednesday night.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, breezy and cool. High 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cool with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Low 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s and windy conditions. Showers are likely, and there is the chance of thunder. We expect several rounds of rain Thursday night through Saturday, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Also, it turns cooler on Friday.