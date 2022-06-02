A cold front moving through the Miami Valley will keep the chance of a few showers in the area through early afternoon. Beyond 1 or 2pm, it will dry out, and the sun will even come out a bit. Expect a cooler, less humid day, with highs in the mid 70s.

You can open up the windows and give the a/c a break later today, and keep them open tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, with clear sky developing. Friday will be a dry, sunny day, with pleasantly warm high temperatures.

TODAY: A few spotty morning showers, then partly sunny, cooler and less humid. High 74

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 80

It’s looking like a really nice weekend, with dry weather in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hit the 80s again, but humidity stays low.