A beautiful day outside with some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures getting to the 50s this afternoon and evening. Things are about to change though. Showers are expected to move through around midnight and continue into the morning. The bulk of the showers will be overnight before sunrise. Rain totals should not amount to much, just under a quarter inch is possible. Temperatures will hit the upper 40s tomorrow, but a cold front will move through overnight and temperatures will return back to normal on Monday and Tuesday.



Tonight: A low of 41 degrees. Showers likely.

Tomorrow: A high of 48 degrees. Showers possible, mainly in the morning.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 32 degrees. Some rain and snow mix is possible.

