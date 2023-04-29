Cloudy skies will give way to showers and thunderstorms as the evening kicks off. The low tonight will be 45. We will see periods of rain through the night and as we wake up in the morning. A small break in the action in the mid morning before showers return in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the lower 50s for highs. Overnight will feature additional showers with a low of 40 degrees. The work week will start with showers and highs in the 40s. The rest of the week will be cool as we begin the month of May of below average.

