A beautiful day for some turkey, or to get outside. Hitting the 60s, the warmest Thanksgiving since 2015! Clouds have increased and shower chances are arriving as the sun goes down. We will stay pretty mild overnight with showers and cloudy skies. As a cold front move through and high pressure builds, the sun will shine tomorrow. Another chance of showers arrive Saturday night, with showers likely on Sunday. A big cooler on Monday, then warming back up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air to follow.

