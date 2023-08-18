Showers have moved out and we now will enter a dry period. Temperatures today will be below average, only getting into the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine through the morning with a bit of clouds building in the afternoon to become partly cloudy. Operation Football week 1 kicks off with temperatures around 70 degrees tonight and partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be cool. Northern counties could get down into the upper 40s, but most of the area will stay in the 50s. Back to the 80s Saturday, then warming to the 90s by Sunday, and will continue being into the 90s all work week long.

